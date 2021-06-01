Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' gets a trailer

Netflix India on Tuesday launched the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram.

The Tamil film starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Dhanush stars as 'Suruli', a reckless gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically affluent gang leader (James Cosmo) and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations of the ‘Sivadoss’ (Joseph 'Joju' George) and his gang which is rising in power, taking control of the illegal weapons and gold business of London, according to Netflix India.

Initially scheduled to release on 1 May 2020, the film will finally see a 27 August 2020 release.

Watch the trailer here: