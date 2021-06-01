Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' gets a trailer

Netflix India on Tuesday launched the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram.
The Tamil film starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Dhanush stars as 'Suruli', a reckless gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically affluent gang leader (James Cosmo) and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations of the ‘Sivadoss’ (Joseph 'Joju' George) and his gang which is rising in power, taking control of the illegal weapons and gold business of London, according to Netflix India.
Initially scheduled to release on 1 May 2020, the film will finally see a 27 August 2020 release.
Watch the trailer here:
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day
Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result
‘Excelsior Pass’, the first vaccine passport in US
The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm
Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?
DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive
French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis
Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?
India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110
When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?