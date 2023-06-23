Dhanush's first look from action-adventure 'Captain Miller' to be out soon

Dhanush fans are in for a treat as the makers of his upcoming Captain Miller have decided to release the first look of the film in the coming week.

Asuran actor Dhanush, who has been seen sporting long hair and a beard for this project for a while now, has impressed his fans with this new look. He essays the role of a dreaded dacoit in this movie. Captain Miller is one of his most talked about projects and has high expectations from everyone.

DH has learnt that the makers did a special shoot with Dhanush a few days back and are supremely happy with the outcome. The first look is likely to be out in the last week of June.

Captain Miller is an upcoming Tamil-language period action-adventure film written and directed by Arun Matheswaran and stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in crucial roles.

Music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the movie is bankrolled by Arjun Thyagarajan and Sendhil Thiyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.