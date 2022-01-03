Dhanush's new movie 'Sir' goes on floors

The upcoming movie Sir, starring Dhanush, began production in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual is billed as an "ambitious journey of a common man". Titled Vaathi in Tamil, the movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of Rang De and Tholiprema fame.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the film's pooja ceremony on Twitter.

"An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan," the makers wrote in a tweet.

The GV Prakash Kumar musical is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The film also stars Samyuktha.

Dhanush's latest release was filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a special role.

The actor has a packed slate with films like Karthick Naren's Tamil action thriller Maaran, actioner Thiruchitrambalam, his director-brother Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven and filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's The Gray Man, which marks his Hollywood debut.