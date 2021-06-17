Dhanush's support was our big strength: Director Karthik Subbaraj on 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Director Karthik Subbaraj says that he was able to make his upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram mainly because of the 'constant support' he received from Dhanush.



"I began work on the film in 2015. Dhanush was always keen about doing the project. I feel that his constant support was the big strength of the movie," the filmmaker said during a 'fan event'.

Jagame Thandhiram is touted to be a gangster drama and it revolves around the adventures of a don named Suruli, played by 'D', who is settled in London. The film has created a great deal of buzz among fans due to its engaging trailer and catchy songs. It was to hit the screens but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be released on Netflix in multiple languages tomorrow (June 18).



"I am happy that there is excitement among fans. I genuinely want to see how they react to the movie," added.



The perception is that the film might add a new dimension to the 'theatres vs OTT' debate, if it emerges as a digital blockbuster.

Jagame Thandhiram features Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady and is the second Tamil film of her career. She had previously essayed a key role in Action, starring Vishal and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah. The cast includes Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan. The Mollywood actor is going through a good phase on the work front. He received rave reviews for his work in Nayattu, which received rave reviews post its digital premiere. It remains to be seen whether Jagame Thandhiram helps him make his presence felt in Kollywood.



This will be Subbaraj's first major release after Petta,which hit the screens in 2019. The film was produced by Sun Pictures and featured 'Superstar' Rajinikanth in the lead. It did well at the box office despite facing competition for the Siva-helmed Viswasam. The buzz is, Jagame Thandhiram has the potential to establish him as a bonafide 'A-lister