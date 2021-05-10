Dhanush's Tamil movie 'Karnan' to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 14

Actor Dhanush's movie Karnan is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, the streaming giant announced on Monday. The film has been directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame and revolves around a young man's fight for the rights of his people. It features 'D' in a new avatar and is considered to be one of the finest films of his career.

Karnan has Rajisha Vijayan, the star of Malayalam movies such as Oru Cinemakaran and Love, as the leading lady and is the first Tamil movie of her career. The cast includes Yogi Babu and Lal. Contrary to perception, it was not a remake of the yesteryear Tamil classic of the same name, which featured Sivaji Ganesan and Sr NTR in the lead.

Karnan was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. It ultimately released in theatres on April 9, collecting nearly Rs 10 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day. Its prospects were affected when the government ordered theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity due to the increase in Covid cases. Karnan received rave reviews for its hard-hitting storyline.

Dhanush, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star will soon be returning to Bollywood with Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai, who had wielded the microphone for the Tamil star's maiden Hindi film Raanjhanaa, and is set in the heartland.

Dhanush's Tamil movie Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is slated to release directly on Netflix next month. It is a gangster drama with a 'different' plot and stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The Maari hero will also be seen in the international project The Gray Man.