Dharmaveer, a film on Shiv Sena icon to be released on May 13

Dharmaveer, a Marathi film based on the life and times of Shiv Sena leader from Thane, Anand Dighe, is set to be released on May 13.

Dighe (January 27, 1951 - August 26, 2001) was one of the closest to late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

The leader used to sport a long beard and saffron tilak, and was known for his simplicity, loyalty and honesty.

It may be mentioned, when Dighe died, aged 50, his emotionally-charged followers ransacked and burned the Sunitadevi Singhania Hospital in Thane city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son and state Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray, launched the trailer of the movie in presence of who’s who of the entertainment industry, including Salman Khan.

One of Dighe’s ardent followers and state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde too was present.

Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane is directed by Pravin Tarde, and is produced by Mangesh Desai.

While Prasad Oak plays the role of Anand Dighe, Makarand Padhye and Kshitij Date essay the role of Balasaheb Thackeray and Enkath Shinde respectively.

“Sometimes there are no words to express…you will know what loyalty is if you see the relationship between Balasaheb and Anand Dighe,” said Uddhav, adding that the late leader was available 24x7.

“Anand Dighe died at the age of 50…don’t know when he used to sleep…if you count day and night, Anand Dighe lived for 100 years,” the Chief Minister said.

“People give titles…..like Hinduhruday samrat or Dharmaveer, it is people who give it, you can’t just claim it…don’t see it as a film…see what loyalty is, what a real Shiv Sainik is,” he said.

The song ‘Gurupurnima’ in the film is themed on the special bond Dighe shared with Thackeray. Also, the respect that Dighe commanded from his followers like Shinde.

“No one would have thought that Dighe saheb would go so early,” Shinde had stated emotionally in back-to-back pre-launch events.

“I am honoured that I have played the role of Dighe saheb…it was because of his blessings that this project was possible,” said Oak talking about the role. “I used to see his photo for hours, I used to see his eyes for hours…those used to inspire me,” he added.

“Two things that are common between Anand Dighe ji and me…. he stayed in one room, so do I, and he was also unmarried, so am I,” said Salman Khan.

Veteran political analyst Prakash Akolkar, who has written three books on Maharashtra politics including the first biography of Shiv Sena, said: “Anand Dighe was one of the most powerful leaders that Shiv Sena had….he was powerful, loyal and iconic. It would not be wrong to say that Anand Dighe was the Balasaheb Thackeray in the Thane-Palghar-Raigad belt.”

A veteran journalist from Thane, who wished not to be named, said: “For any big crisis, the first call often came to Anand Dighe from Matoshree.”

Available round-the-clock to one and all, Dighe used to run durbars and sort out issues.