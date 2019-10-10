Dharmendra recuperating from dengue

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was diagnosed with dengue recently, is recuperating at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

The 83-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in suburban Khar last week. But since he was responding well to the treatment, the doctors decided to discharge him after three days.

"He was diagnosed with dengue few days back and was admitted to the hospital. He returned home three days back. He is a bit better now, he is taking rest," sources close to the actor told PTI.

Last month, the actor was seen at the trailer launch event of his grandson Karan Deol's debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas". He most recently featured in "

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se", alongside sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.