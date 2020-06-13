Did know Rakul Preet rejected 'Geetha Govindam' due to this reason?

There's no denying the fact that the 2018 release Geetha Govindam is one of the most successful movies produced by Geetha Arts. The romantic-drama, directed by Parasuram, featured Rashmika Mandanna in a bubbly new avatar and established her as a force to be reckoned with. While everyone is aware of the phenomenal response to the film, not many know that the 'Kodava Beauty' was not the original choice for the sleeper hit.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, the NGK star had once revealed that she was offered Geetha Govindam but could not take it as she wanted to concentrate on her Hindi movie De De Pyaar De. The 'Punjabi Kudi' added that she wanted to be a part of the Tollywood flick but has no regrets about missing out on it.

Geetha Govindam, marking Rashmika's first collaboration with 'Rowdy' Vijay Deverakonda, revolved around the nok-jhok between the protagonists and clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience. Most critics too gave it a thumbs up, praising the crackling chemistry between the lead pair. The cast included 'Mega brother' Naga Babu, Subbaraju, and Giri Babu.

Coming back to Rakul Preet, she was last seen in the Ramesh Sippy-directed Shimla Mirchi that sank without a trace and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. She will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian. The Shankar-directed biggie stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

She also has a film with Arjun Kapoor and the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan in her kitty.

