Did nothing wrong: Chetan Bhagat after Uorfi Javed slams him for dragging her name at lit fest

There's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on social media platforms, says author Chetan Bhagat, who stirred a controversy by bringing in actor-model Uorfi Javed's name in a televised discussion on the distractions of young men.

Bhagat's response came Sunday evening after Javed criticised him for dragging her name into a conversation at a recent literature festival here, saying she is not an author and has nothing to do with literature. Hitting out at Bhagat on Instagram Stories, the "Bigg Boss OTT" star also shared screenshots of the novelist's alleged viral WhatsApp messages that landed him in trouble during the 2018's #MeToo movement.

Bhagat said in response that he hadn't criticised anyone.

"Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it's being spread that I have done so. It's fake. a lie. also a Non issue. (sic) Haven’t criticised anyone. And I also think there's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career," Bhagat had tweeted.

During the literature gala, the Five Point Someone and 2 States author said social media has become a "distraction".

"Young boys keep watching reels, they are tapping to like photos of girls, they keep writing comments. There are crores of likes. There are Uorfi Javed's photos," he had remarked as the crowd roared with laughter.

"Everyone knows. How do you know this? Is this part of your curriculum? Will it get you a promotion? Will you go and say in the interview 'Sir, I know all of Uorfi Javed's dresses?' So, what's happening is that these things are attracting attention.

"That's not her mistake, she is doing what she is doing to make her career...," he went on to say and added that he wants "to guide people in the right direction".

Javed's said in hard-hitting statement said, "I don't understand one thing. What was the need to bring up my name at a literature festival? I'm not an author. I have nothing to do with literature."

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, she also referred to old WhatsApp texts that Bhagat had allegedly sent to a woman.

"Also you said I'm spoiling the youth, they look at my posts... You are old. As old as my uncles and father. Despite being married, why were you sending texts to girls half your age?"