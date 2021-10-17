Did Samantha turn down Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee?

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will soon resume work on his upcoming movie with director Atlee, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut. According to the latest reports, Tamil cinema's 'Lady Superstar' wasn't the first choice for the movie as the mass filmmaker wanted Samantha to romance 'King Khan' in the masala entertainer. Things, however, didn't work out and the role went to Nayan, who previously collaborated with Atlee for the Tamil movies Raja Rani and Bigil. It remains to be seen whether the Mersal star's loss proves to be Thalaivi's gain.

The film, tentatively titled Lion, reportedly has shades of the international show Money Heist and features SRK in two distinct roles--an intelligence officer and a petty thief. It has a strong cast that includes Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Tamil star Vijay too is likely to be a part of the biggie. It is likely to hit the screens next year.

SRK, meanwhile, is working on Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and revolves around the journey of a secret agent. It stars John Abraham as the antagonist and is the biggest film of his career. The cast includes Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan.The Zero actor will soon collaborate with noted filmmaker Raju Hirani for comedy drama with a message. The film may be along the lines of the filmmaker's previous releases PK and 3 Idiots.

Samantha, on the other hand, is going through a busy phase on the work front. 'Jessie' was last seen in the web series Family Man 2, which established her as a pan-India name. She will soon be seen in the mythological drama Shakuntaalam, directed by Gunasekar. She is set to collaborate with Sridevi Movie for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual with a 'strong' storyline.