Did you know Chiranjeevi Sarja was a Rajinikanth fan?

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away on Sunday, was arguably one of the most promising young heroes in the Kannada film industry. The nephew of ‘Action King’ Arjun, he had carved a niche for himself with his impressive selection of roles, charming screen presence and sincere performances. While everyone is aware of his contribution to Sandalwood, not many know that he was a fan of Kollywood legend Rajinikanth.

In 2014, the Ajith hero had wished Rajinikanth on his birthday and lamented that he would not be able to catch the first show of Lingaa as he was shooting for a film in Goa. A few years later, he had lent support to Superstar’s 2018 release Kaala and made it clear that he would never hesitate to support a film irrespective of the language.

Chiranjeevi began his career with the 2009 release Vayuputra, a remake of the Vishal starrer Sandakozhi, and began a new chapter in life. He subsequently acted in the remakes of quite a few Tamil and Telugu movies, proving his mettle. Some of his notable releases include Rudra Tandava, Whistle and Chandralekha. He acted alongside Sudeep in Varadhanayaka much to the delight of fans. In 2018, he starred in the smash hit Amma I Love You, consolidating his standing in the industry. He was last seen in the well-received Shivarjuna that hit screens days before the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will soon be resuming work on the Siva-helmed Annaatthe. The film, which has a rural setting, is likely to feature an emotional storyline with mass elements. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena and Khushboo. Some time ago, it was rumoured that Tollywood hero Gopichand would be playing the villain the film previously known as Thalaivar 168. The ‘Macho Star’, however, dismissed the rumours. Annaatthe is slated to hit screens during Pongal 2021.

