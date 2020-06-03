Did you know Mammootty was supposed to play M Karunanidhi in this evergreen classic?

It is no secret that the legendary Mammootty is one of the most accomplished and respected names in Indian cinema. The veteran actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his effective screen presence, versatility as an actor and outspoken nature. In fact, he is one of the few Mollywood stars to make a decent impact in Tamil cinema. While almost everyone knows about his stellar performance in the 1991 release Thalapathi, not many are aware of the fact he was the first choice to play a key role in Mani Ratnam’s evergreen classic Iruvar.

The Big B was offered the role eventually played by Prakash Raj but he refused to take up the offer. The character, based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was the backbone of the movie and opened new avenues for the Singam baddie.

Shortly after Karunanidhi’s death, in 2018. Mammootty opened up about turning down Iruvar and said he had made a ‘mistake’ by refusing to play the thespian on the big screen.

MK, considered to be one of the pillars of Dravidian politics, remains a cult figure in Tamil Nadu even after his death. Prakash Raj be playing ‘Kalaingar’ in the eagerly-awaited Thalaivi, revolving around the life and times of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actress Jayalalithaa. The film, starring Bollywood heroine Kangana in the titular role, is slated to hit screens later this year. The cast includes Aravind Swami of Roja fame (as MGR) and Bhagyashree.

Coming back to Mammootty, he is going through an exciting phase on the work front. Last year, he impressed one and all with his work in Peranbu and Yatra. He was last seen in Shylock, featuring him in a new avatar. He has the eagerly-awaited One and The Priest in his kitty. Fans are likely to get clarity on their release dates once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.