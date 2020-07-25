'Dil Bechara': Actress Hina Khan shares an emotional message while watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (July 24) and received positive reviews from all corners, with most critics praising the star’s sincere performance. TV actress Hina Khan took to Instagram and posted a short but emotional message describing her experience of watching ‘Anni’ light up the screen one last time. She said that she did not really know how to react to the movie, implying that she was quite overwhelmed by the whole experience.

SSR, widely regarded as one of the most promising names in Bollywood, ended his life on June 14, much to the shock of near and dear ones. Following his death, several fans alleged that Bollywood biggies had tried to ‘sabotage’ his career as he was an ‘outsider’. This brought the sensitive issue of nepotism into the limelight with several movie buffs trolling star kids for being ‘products of nepotism’. The likes of Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee too weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the debate.

Coming back to Dil Bechara, it is a romantic drama that revolves around the bond between two terminally-ill friends. The film is an adaptation of the novel The Fault In Our Stars, which was the source material for the Hollywood movie of the same name. The film deals with living life in the moment and fulfilling one’s dreams. It features Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady, marking her ‘formal’ debut. Actor Saif Ali Khan plays a key role in the film and it is one of its highlights. The music has been composed by ace music director AR Rahman.

Dil Bechara was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the director Mukesh Chhabra, SSR was happy about the film getting a digital-only release as it would reach a wider audience.