'Dil Bechara': Fans want Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie to get a theatrical release

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life in Mumbai on Sunday (June 14), leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following this, several websites reported that his final film Dil Bechara would release directly on a streaming platform and skip the theatrical route, which upset a section of the audience. Several fans took to Twitter and requested the makers to give the film a conventional release as they want to watch 'Anni' on the big screen one last time.

Look At his smile...

Atleast he deserves a proper good bye.

For his Fans please Release his last movies dil bechara on big screen not on OTT platform hotstar .#DilBecharaOnBigScreen#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/So4YIGFGeg — 🖤ProFessoR🖤 (@Professor249) June 16, 2020

Plss Dont rlss Dil Bechara on OTT.

Proper Tribute shld be given to the actor🙏.Its his last work unfortunately. — Binte Dil 💔💔 (@rohu0707) June 15, 2020

We all know that Sushant celebrated art. It's time for us to celebrate Sushant's last contribution to art. @DisneyPlusHS Show us a good heart and do not release Dil Bechara on OTT.#DilBecharaOnBigScreens @CastingChhabra @foxstarhindi — Manjima (@flowerforthesun) June 16, 2020

Dil Bechara, an adaption of the popular novel The Fault in Our Stars, has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and features Sushant in a new avatar. The film was supposed to hit screens on May 8 but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The movie features debutante Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady, which has piqued the curiosity. Dil Bechara revolves around the bond between two people who are suffering from a terminal disease. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan and Sahil Vaid.

'Chhote Nawab' recently said that he had enjoyed interacting with SSR while working on Dil Bechara.

“He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don’t know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice,” he had told Times of India.

If Dil Bechara does indeed skip the theatrical route, it will become the second Sushant starrer to get an OTT only release. The Karan Johar-backed Drive released directly on Netflix on November 1, 2019 and received negative reviews from the target audience. The actioner had an impressive cast that included Jacqueline Fernandez, Sapna Pabbi, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also read: Forensic lab to conduct probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case