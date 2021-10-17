Dil Raju to distribute Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' in Nizam: Report

Top producer Dil Raju is set to distribute actor Balakrishna's upcoming movie Akhanda in the Nizam region, according to a report carried by Tollywood.Net. He apparently acquired the rights for Rs 19 crore. The film has been directed by Boyapati Srinu and marks his third collaboration with 'Nata Simha'. The two first collaborated for the actioner Simha, which did phenomenal business at the box office.

They later reunited for the 2014 release Legend, a mass drama with commercial elements, which emerged as a blockbuster. Their third and latest film is likely to be 'massier' than their previous outings. Akhanda features Balakrishna in two distinct avatars and has a 'pakka commercial' storyline.

The film's action scenes and punch dialogues are likely to be a treat for 'N' fans. It stars Pragya Jaiswal, who rose to fame with her work in Krish's Kanche, as the leading lady and marks her first film with NBK. She recently told DH that she enjoyed working with the veteran star as he is passionate about cinema and transforms into a 'different person' while shooting. She had also revealed that she will be seen in a stylish/glamourous look in Akhanda. The biggie stars Srikanth as the antagonist and is an important release for him.

Akhanda was to release in theatres in May but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 situation. The new release date will be announced in the coming weeks. Balakrishna is, meanwhile, going through a busy phase on the work front. The Dictator hero is set to collaborate with director Gopichand for a mass movie with commercial elements. He also has a flick with Anil Ravipudi, the director of films such as F 2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru, in his kitty. The perception is that these projects are likely to help Balakrishna, who last seen in the box office dud Ruler score a hit..