Dilip Kumar is a little weak but alright: Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar is a little weak but alright, says Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar's brothers died due to Covid-19 earlier this year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 07 2020, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 13:31 ist
Dilip Kumar with wife Saira Banu. Credit: DH Photo

Dilip Kumar is a little weak but is otherwise alright, veteran actor Saira Banu said on Monday about her legendary husband who turns 98 later this week.

On November 26, she had shared a photograph on Twitter in which the actor is dressed in his trademark white kurta and a 'kani' shawl and is looking at the camera with a smile.

"He has little weakness, otherwise he is alright. He is ok that way," Banu, 76, told PTI on Monday.

As concerns mounted about the actor's health, she downplayed reports in a section of the media about the actor's immunity.

"His immunity isn't low. I never said his immunity was low," she added.

In March, Kumar shared a health update on Twitter, saying he and Banu were under "complete isolation" and in quarantine as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

A week before that, Banu had revealed Kumar was recuperating from a "severe backache"

The cinema icon's two younger brothers, Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) died due to COVID-19 in August and September, respectively.

Kumar, who turns 98 on Friday, made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dilip Kumar
bollywood

What's Brewing

4 movies to watch if you are excited about ‘Durgamati’

4 movies to watch if you are excited about ‘Durgamati’

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

 