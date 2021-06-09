Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged tomorrow

Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged on Thursday after undergoing successful pleural aspiration procedure

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Sunday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 09 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 15:31 ist
Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. Credit: Twitter/@TheDilipKumar

Screen icon Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here following complaints of breathlessness, on Wednesday underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, according to the actor's family friend.

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, since Sunday.

Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs — is expected to return home tomorrow, said family friend Faisal Farooqui.

"Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale.

"They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday)," an update on his official Twitter handle read. It was posted by Kumar's family friend, Faisal Farooqui.

Parkar, the chest specialist treating the legendary actor, on Tuesday told PTI that Kumar was stable and likely to be discharged soon.

The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar's last big-screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.

