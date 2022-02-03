Direction is easier than acting but I never made money from it: Prakash Belawadi

Prakash Belawadi, who has wielded the microphone for several plays and the noted serial Garva, says that he finds it easier to direct than act. He, however, plans to continue facing the camera as it helps him earn money.

The seasoned artist, who has acted in well-received films such as Airlift, Talvar, and Kendasampige, is set to continue his association with cinema with his latest movie One Cut Two Cut, which features him in a quirky avatar. It stars Danish Sait, who carved a niche for himself in the industry with the movie Humble Politician Nograj, as 'Gopi Sir' and revolves around what happens when he finds himself in the middle of a hostage situation. Belawadi says he enjoyed working on the project as it helped him explore comedy, which he considers to be the 'toughest' genre.

Also Read | 'One Cut Two Cut' trailer: Danish Sait-starrer promises to be a quirky comedy

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up One Cut Two Cut?

I am a fan of Danish Sait and really enjoy his style of comedy. I enjoyed this particular story a lot and pretty much laughed during the narration. The idea of doing One Cut Two Cut was all the more attractive as it is backed by PRK Productions.

How do you find Danish as a performer?

Danish takes up a character from society and then brings it to life with his imagination. He kind of fills that role at all levels. For example, if you ask him about Gopi's qualifications, he will come up with an appropriate response.

One Cut Two Cut appears to be a complete departure from the roles that you have done in the past.

I have directed comedy plays in the past. This, however, is the first time I am acting in such a role. It is the toughest genre of them all. It is harder to make one laugh than cry. The sense of timing is the key. You can't do sequential editing as the action and the reaction are equally important.

How was the experience of working with Vamsidhar Bhogaraju?

We had a great time. The director is a cool guy to work with. We would crack jokes and have lunch together. There were days when he would wrap up the shoot before time itself. It was like a picnic as nobody took any stress.

Do you feel comedy, which is perceived to be a culture-specific genre, can have a universal appeal?

There is a contextual framework that stems from the society a film is played to. Then, of course, there is the framework that stems from the story itself. As long as this aspect is highlighted properly, all narratives can be universal in nature.

Do you feel acting is easier than directing?

Direction seems easier but I never made money from it. Acting helps me do that. So I leave that to the audience. I am happy to continue acting.