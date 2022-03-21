Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to direct her maiden Hindi movie

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make her Bollywood debut with 'Oh Saathi Chal'

The film will be produced by Meenu Arora, who backed the critically-acclaimed movie 'Jhund'

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Mar 21 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 16:34 ist
Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Credit: Facebook/AishwaryaaRajinikanth

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, Oh Saathi Chal.

Taking to Twitter, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, said, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes."

Also Read | There was an instant connect, such instincts can't go wrong: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on maiden music video 'Musafir'

It was only last week that the filmmaker released her Tamil song Payani. The song, sung by Anirudh, had music by Ankit Tiwari, and lyrics by Viveka. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years.

Producer Meenu Arora, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund', too confirmed the project.

On Twitter, she said, "Elated to collaborate with the immensely talented Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her maiden Hindi film. Oh Saathi Chal is a special film, a true love story just waiting to be told. Here's to love, all the way."

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

aishwaryaa rajinikanth
Bollywoood
Entertainment News
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

 