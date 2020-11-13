Director Rohena Gera is not worried about 'Sir' releasing in theatres alongside 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Filmmaker Rohena Gera says that she has no issues with her film Sir clashing at the box office with the much-hyped Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari on Friday as her team announced the date first. Speaking to DH, she adds that the movies are unlikely to affect each other at the box office as they belong to different genres and cater to different audiences.

"Honestly, we had announced the date first. Moreover, Sir and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari cater to different audiences. That said and done, I hope both movies do well and click with the target group (audience)," she adds

Sir, starring noted actor Tillotama Shome, is a romantic drama that revolves around the journey of a maid. On the other hand, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a romantic-drama that features ace performer Manoj Bajpayee in the role of a wedding detective. It has a strong cast that includes Diljit Dosanjh and 'Dangal Girl' Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Coming back to Sir, it is one of the first major movies to release in theatres amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Rohena says that the team decided to opt for a theatrical release as she loves going to the 'the cinemas'.

"I know there is a lot of uncertainty but I have always loved going to the cinema (hall). It is all about connecting with others to enjoy a shared experience," says the director

She feels that her film is an 'optimistic story' that celebrates the need to be positive but careful.

"In a way, Sir celebrates the spirit of Mumbai. It deals with the need to upbeat but careful, making it a good fit for the current times," She adds.

Sir has received a fair deal of recognition on the International circuit. It, however, remains to be seen whether the film does well at the box office. Rohena says that the only thing that really matters to her is the appreciation of the audience.

"The love of the audience means the world to me. As far as box office numbers are concerned, I have no idea about things on that front," adds the filmmaker.