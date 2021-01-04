Director SS Rajamouli's movie with Mahesh Babu to release in 2023?

Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli had some time ago confirmed that he would be teaming up with popular actor Mahesh Babu for a movie in the near future. According to a report carried by Cinejosh, the biggie is likely to go on floors in 2021 and hit the screens in 2023. A lot will, however, depend on whether the Baahubali helmer is able to wrap up his upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) on time.

The magnum opus was originally slated to release during Sankranti 2021 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The buzz is that it might hit the screens during Dussehra but this has not been confirmed yet.

RRR, touted to be a period drama, revolves around the fictional journey of two real-life freedom fighters. The film features Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the two. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Visaranai actor Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn. Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones was originally cast opposite the 'Young Tiger' in the film but she opted out due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is going through a terrific phase on the work front. 'Prince' was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru, which did well at the box office despite clashing at the box office with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The action-packed movie featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Spyder star.

He will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram. The film, starring Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year. It reportedly revolves around bank frauds and features 'Super Star' in a new avatar. It might, however, cater to the family audience as opposed to the masses.