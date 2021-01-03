Director Vikramaditya Motwane launches production banner Andolan Films

Vikramaditya Motwane launches production banner

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2021, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 13:39 ist
Director Vikramaditya Motwane. Credit: Facebook/Vikramaditya Motwane

 Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has launched his production banner, Andolan Films.

The production company's first venture is Motwane-directed AK vs AK.

The Udaan director took to Instagram on Saturday night and posted a ten-second video, thanking his colleagues for their support.

"New year, new film, new production company. Thank you @atulsanalog for the name, to @synapsequence, @thebigfatminimalist and @cinemakasam for the logo, to @itsamittrivedi for the music, @sidmeer and @siddharthdiwan for the look.

"Arpan Gaglani and the team at @philmcgi for the animation, Akira for the voice and @ishikamohanmotwane for the... err... star of the show," the 44-year-old director wrote.

Motwane also expressed his gratitude to collaborators "old, new and future", for being an integral part of the journey.

"You helped us get here and we hope you join us on this journey. The revolution might hurt, but it will be exhilarating!" he captioned.

Motwane was earlier one of the founders of the production banner, Phantom Films.

The company, however, was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl

