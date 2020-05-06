Disha Patani on life under the coronavirus lockdown: I have a lot of free time

There’s no denying the fact that Disha Patani is one of the most popular young stars in Bollywood. The MS Dhoni actress enjoys a strong fan following because of her bold screen presence and sincere performances. The fast-rising sensation is quite active on social media and this has helped her emerge as the choice of ‘Gen Y’.

During a recent interaction with a leading daily, Disha opened up about life under the COVID-19 lockdown and said that it is a bit difficult as there’s nothing much to be done. The star revealed that she has plenty of free time, which is not the case under normal circumstances and added that is making full use of the break by pampering her pets. She added that she has also been doing some basic dance routines at home to stay in these testing times.

Disha, who made her big screen debut with the Telugu movie Loafer, is going through a terrific phase on the workfront. Last year, she added a new dimension to her career when she acted alongside Salman Khan in the Eid release Bharat that opened to a good response at the box office. The car of the movie included Katrina Kaif and Tabu. She was last seen in the Mohit Suri-helmed Malang that exceeded expectations and received rave reviews from the target audiences. The actioner featured her in a glamourous avatar that clicked with the moviegoers. The flick had a strong cast headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Disha also impressed fans with her catchy dance moves in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

She will next be seen in the Prabhudeva-helmed Radhe that marks her second collaboration with ‘Bhai’. The film was supposed to hit screens this Eid but failed to do so due to the coronavirus situation.

Credit: Hindustan Times