Disney drops 'Fox' name from 20th Century film studio: Reports

Disney will rename 20th Century Fox to distance its legendary film studio from the assets of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, US media reported Friday.

The entertainment conglomerate last year acquired most of the assets of 21st Century Fox group, including the film house, while former owner Murdoch and his shareholders kept several TV channels, including Fox News.

Variety magazine reported that the entertainment giant decided to rename its subsidiary to remove all links with Fox due to the ultra-conservative image of Murdoch and his Fox News channel -- the preferred news source of President Donald Trump.

Disney's decision is a symbolic step for one of Hollywood's founding studios, which began production in 1914 and merged with 20th Century Pictures in 1935.

The Fox Searchlight studio, 20th Century Fox's younger sibling, will also be rebranded as Searchlight Pictures.

Disney has yet to decide on the fate of television studios 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television, according to Variety.

Disney did not respond to AFP's request for comment.