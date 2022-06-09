Disney fires TV content chief Peter Rice

Walt Disney Co has fired Peter Rice, its most senior television content executive, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing three people briefed on the matter.

Rice will be replaced by Dana Walden, according to the report. Walden is the chairwoman of entertainment for Walt Disney Television.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rice, who held the post of chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, was let go in a company meeting on Wednesday, citing ill fit with Disney's corporate culture, according to the report.