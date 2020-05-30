Disney Plus renews ‘Diary of a Future President’ for second season.

Diary of a Future President has been renewed for a season two by streaming platform Disney Plus. The scripted teen drama premiered on the service in January. Like season one, the second season will also consist of 10 episodes, reported Deadline.

The series, created by Ilana Pena, follows the life of Elena Canero-Reed as she deals with the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States.

The show features Tess Romero as Elena, Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Selenis Leyva as Gabi and Michael Weaver as Sam.

Gina Rodriguez, who is attached as the executive producer on the series, will also return as adult Elena in a recurring guest starring role.

“Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Pena’s series delivers on these attributes in spades. Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Canero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season.

“It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Canero-Reed in this next chapter,”said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney Plus.

Pena serves as co-showrunner along with Keith Heisler