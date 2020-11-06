Disney pushes back release of movie 'Death on the Nile' indefinitely

The Walt Disney Co on Thursday indefinitely delayed the release of its mystery adventure film Death on the Nile, the latest major film to be taken off the calendar as the industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with a star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been scheduled for release in December.
Disney in a statement gave no new release date for its release.
The delay follows decisions by Hollywood studios to push into 2021 a string of major movies, including the new James Bond film No Time To Die and action movie Black Widow.
Thursday's move comes after several European countries, including the U.K., Italy and France, reimposed tough lockdowns to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.
Efforts to get Americans back into movie theaters after the pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March have proved disappointing with the two biggest markets - New York City and Los Angeles - remaining shut.
