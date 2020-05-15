Disney's 'Frozen' musical will not reopen on Broadway after the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: 'Frozen' musical will not reopen on Broadway

  May 15 2020
The musical adaptation of Disney's Frozen will not reopen when Broadway once again starts the performances post-pandemic.The news was shared on the official Twitter handle of Frozen The Musical.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Frozen will not reopen once Broadway returns. Thank you for the love and magic we've shared together during our incredible 851 performances at the St. James Theatre. Some people are worth melting for, and today our hearts melt with you,” the post read.

The musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened on March 22, 2018. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin starred as Elsa and Anna, respectively.

Directed by Michael Grandage, the musical earned Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee.

The production’s final performance was on March 11, a day before all the shows in New York's iconic theatre district were suspended to contain the spread of novel coronavirus

