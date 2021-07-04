Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage: Ram Gopal Varma on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao parting ways

Noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has hit out at trolls for their derogatory comments about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce. In a series of tweets, he said that divorce needs to be 'celebrated' more than marriage as it happens 'out of knowledge' and added that no one should criticise the two in a 'stupidly personal way' as the star couple ended their marriage as professionally as possible. He wished Aamir and Kiran good luck and urged them to ignore their detractors.

If #AamirKhan and #KiranRao have no problem with divorcing each other , why the F…. should anyone else have it in the whole world ? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way , whereas the couple are being personally professional ! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2021

Hey #AmirKhan and #KiranRao am sure u are doing whatever u are doing wishing well for each other and to have happier times in future for both ur own personal reasons which would be obviously known best only to u..So F ____ the Trollers — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2021

I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before ..I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2021

RGV and 'Mr Perfectionist' collaborated for the 1995 release Rangeela, which emerged as a big hit. It featured the star in the role of the 'tapori' Munna and proved to be a gamechanger for him. It had an impressive cast that included Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff.



Aamir and Kiran, who tied the knot in 2005, announced their decision to part ways on Saturday (July 3). In a joint statement, they thanked each other for the 'beautiful years' and added that they would 'co-parent' their son Azad, who was born in 2011. They will also collaborate for professional commitments. Aamir and Kiran first met on the sets of Lagaan and soon fell in love. They produced films such as Dangal, Delhi Belly and Secret Superstar under the Aamir Khan Productions banner. Aamir acted in Dhobi Ghat, Kiran's first film as director.



The Raja Hindustani actor is, meanwhile, awaiting the release of Lal Singh Chaddha, which features him in a new avatar. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and reunites her with her 3 Idiots co-star. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi was to make his Bollywood debut with the biggie but opted out. It is likely to hit the screens this year.



RGV, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the 'lesbian film' Dangerous, starring Apsara Rani and Vangaveeti actor Naina Ganguly in the lead. The film has created a buzz with its trailer, which indicates it may help it find wide patronage upon release.