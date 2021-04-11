Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Do you know Amitabh Bachchan's movies 'Anand' and 'Chupke Chupke' were shot at 'Jalsa'?

The house was owned by producer N C Sippy back then

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 12:41 ist
Actor Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Saturday (April 10) to reveal that his iconic bungalow 'Jalsa' was once owned by veteran producer N C Sippy. He said that several  classics--right from Anand to Chupke Chupke--were shot in the house back then, which makes it an integral part of Indian cinema. He shared a couple of stills from the Hrishikesh Mukherjee-helmed comedy and reminded netizens that the film completes 46 years on Sunday.
 

Big B has been living with his family in 'Jalsa' for several years. The house is equipped with several facilities and many feel that it is almost like a place. Fans gather outside the iconic landmark on special occasions to get a glimpse of the 'Megastar'. The Bachchans own other bungalows in Mumbai as well with 'Pratiksha' being the most popular one.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about how Covid-19 takes a toll on patient's mental health

AB Sr, who began his career with the 1969 release Saat Hindustani, remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger stars. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushman Khurrana. which released directly on an OTT platform and received rave reviews from critics. His film Chehre was slated to release in theatres on April 9 but that did not happen due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The film is touted to be a thriller and features Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Mumbai Saga, as the parallel lead.
 

He will soon be turning his attention to the pan-India movie Prabhas 21, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair. It is being directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame and may have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which starred Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi.
 

'Jay' recently announced that he will be teaming up with DP for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern. He also has Jhund  in his kitty. 

Amitabh Bachchan
bollywood
DH Entertainment

