Do you know Jr NTR was a part of this Puneeth Rajkumar starrer?

There’s no denying the fact that Jr NTR is one of the most popular and sought-after names in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and impeccable dialogue delivery. The ‘Nandamuri bidda’ has starred in quite a few money spinners proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. While almost everyone knows about his contribution to Tollywood, not many are aware of his tryst with Kannada cinema.

The ‘Young Tiger’ rendered the Geleya Geleya song from Puneeth Rajkumar’s Chakravyuha (2016), impressing a section of the audience with his singing skills. The song, composed by S Thaman, hit the right notes and became reasonably popular.

Chakravyuha, marking filmmaker M Saravanan, was a loose adaptation of the director’s Tamil movie Ivan Veramathiri and proved to be a treat for ‘Appu’ fans. The cast included Rachita Ram, Arun Vijay, Sadhu Kokila and Abhimanyu Singh. Key sequences from the movie, which do not feature in the Tamil versions, were later used in Ivan Veramathiri’s Odia remake Abhaya.

Also Read: Here’s why Jr NTR will not be visiting the NTR Ghat on Annagaru’s birth anniversary

Coming back to Jr NTR, he was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed Aravinda Sametha that emerged as a commercial success. He will next be seen in the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The period-drama features Ram Charan as the parallel lead, which has piqued curiosity. The cast includes Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, seasoned performer Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and has patriotic undertones.

The movie is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 but that is unlikely to happen because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jr NTR will be reuniting with Trivikram for NTR 30 after wrapping up RRR.

On the other hand, Puneeth will next be seen in Yuvarathna co-starring Sayyeshaa.