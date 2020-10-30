Do you know Mammootty was originally not part of Mohanlal’s ‘No 20 Madras Mail’?

Noted filmmaker Joshiy has revealed that Mollywood star Mammootty was originally not part of the popular movie No 20 Madras Mail, which featured Mohanlal in the lead. Speaking to the magazine Vanitha, the Dhruvam helmer said that the role played by the ‘Megastar’ was originally meant for an undecided ‘prominent actor’ but the ‘Complete Actor’ recommended his good friend’s name instead.

The director added that he had reservations about whether Mammootty would accept the role but Mohanlal was sure that things would work out. ‘Bilal’ ultimately gave his nod to the movie and the rest is history.

No 20 Madras Mail, which released in 1990, hit the right notes with its effective presentation and this helped it attain cult status. The scenes involving Mammootty and ‘Lalettan’ became quite popular, adding a new dimension to the viewing experience.

The comedy-thriller was remade in Hindi as Teesra Kaun with Chunky Pandey and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead. The remake, helmed by Partho Ghosh, hit screens in 1994 and clicked with the target audience.

Coming back to Joshiy, he remains a force to be reckoned with despite the rise of younger filmmakers. He returned to filmmaking with the 2019 release Porinju Mariam Jose, which did well at the box office. Featuring Joju George in the lead, the movie was inspired by incidents that took place in Thrissur in the 1980s. It helped Joshiy put the Laila O Laila debacle behind him.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in the period-drama Marakkar, which has been directed by Priyadarshan. The biggie was supposed to hit screens earlier this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The seasoned performer also has Drishyam 2, a sequel to the 2013 release Drishyam, in his kitty.

On the other hand, Mammootty will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited One, which features him in a massy new avatar. He also has The Priest, co-starring Manju Warrier, in his kitty.