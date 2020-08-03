Do you know Rajinikanth once learnt a stylish trick from Ambareesh?

It is no secret that Rajinikanth is one of the most popular and sought-after actors in the Tamil film industry. The mass hero enjoys an enviable fan following due to his larger-than-life screen image, humble nature, and impressive selection of roles. The‘Superstar’ has acted in quite a few timeless classics, proving that he is a synonym for success. While almost everyone is aware of his enviable body of work, not many might know that the matinee idol considered the late Ambareesh to be his ‘style guru’.

While speaking at the Kannada actor’s 60th birthday bash, which was held a few years ago, Rajini had opened up about his relationship with his good friend and subtly revealed that he learned the art of flicking a cigarette from ‘Jaleela’. He also revealed that he would often visit the Sandalwood icon’s house to feast on mouth-watering biriyani.

Ambi shared a strong bond with ‘Thalaivar’, which stood the test of time. The two acted together in the Kannada-Tamil bilingual Priya, much to the delight of movie buffs. Thereafter, they consolidated there standing in their respective industries, which prevented them from teaming up again.

This, however, did not affect their personal equation. The Kabali actor was one of the first stars to pay tribute to Ambareesh when he passed away in 2018.

Incidentally, the Rebel Star’s last release before his death Ambi Ning Vayassaytho was a remake of the Tamil movie Pa Paandi, directed by Rajini’s ‘Mapillai’ Dhanush.

Coming back to the present, Rajinikanth was last seen in the Pongal biggie Darbar that opened to a good response at the box office. The actioner had a strong cast that included Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Yogi Babu. ‘Sivaji’ will next be seen in the Siva-helmed Annaatthe. The film is expected to hit screens during Pongal 2021 but that might not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.