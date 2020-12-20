Do you know Sai Pallavi dubbed for her maiden Telugu movie 'Fidaa'?

There's no denying the fact that Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. She has impressed fans with her strong screen presence and 'bindass' nature. While almost everyone knows that the powerhouse performer began her Tollywood innings with Fidaa, not many are aware of the fact that she dubbed her lines for the film despite not being too fluent in the language.

Her dedication to the craft impressed fans as the likes of Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara, the reigning queens of 'South cinema', had not dubbed for their characters in their maiden Telugu movies.

Fidaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, was a romantic-drama that featured the 'Original Malar' in the role of a young woman named Bhanumathi. The film opened to a good response at the box office, emerging as a sleeper hit. She, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Maari 2, Diya and Padi Padi Leche Manasu failed to make an impact at the box office. He tried to revive her career with the Suriya-starrer NGK, but things did not go as planned as the political-thriller tanked at the box office while receiving underwhelming reviews.

Sai Pallavi recently impressed fans with her performance in a segment in the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal. The star will next be seen in the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Love Story, which revolves around the romantic journey of a couple. She is set to promote the biggie on the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

She also has the eagerly-awaited movie Virata Parvam in her kitty. The film, featuring Rana Daggubati in the lead, reportedly has political undertones and a hard-hitting storyline. It features the Kali actor in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity for the right reasons. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these movies in the coming days.