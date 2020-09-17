Do you know the legendary Rajkumar once acted in a Telugu movie?

There's no denying the fact that Rajkumar was the biggest and most celebrated name in Kannada cinema. The ace actor enjoyed an enviable fan following due to his impressive body of work, strong screen presence and outspoken nature. He acted in quite a few timeless classics and proved that he was irreplaceable. While almost everyone is aware of his contribution to Sandalwood not many know that 'Annavru' once acted in a Telugu movie.

Rajkumar made his Tollywood debut with the 1954 release Kalahasti Mahatyam, a remake of his Kannada blockbuster Bedara Kannappa, adding a new dimension to his career. The film, directed by HLN Simha, was based on a folktale and revolved around a hunter's devotion towards Lord Shiva. Just like the Kannada version, the remake too did well at the box office. The cast included Mudigonda Lingamurthy, Kushala Kumari and Padmanabham.

Kalahasti Mahatyam has the distinction of being the only non-Kannada movie of Rajkumar's career as he subsequently decided to focus on Sandalwood, emerging as the 'pride of Karnataka'.

Interestingly, Bedara Kannappa was later remade in Telugu once again as Bhakta Kannappa with the 'Original Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju in the lead.

Coming back to the present, Rajkumar is no more but he lives on through his work. His sons Puneeth, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra have kept his legacy alive, helping it scale new heights.

While Shivanna has been a part of cult films such as Anand and Om, the 'Power Star' has enthralled fans with his performances in films like Power and Raajakumara. Raghavendra has carved a niche for himself as a producer.

Remembering his father on his birth anniversary, 'Appu' had said that he is proud to be the son on the thespian and added that even the 'Gen Y' crowd loves humming his songs.

The Jokey Naanu Balliya Minchu number from Rajkumar's Paropkari was recreated in the 2018 blockbuster KGF, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. The new version featured the 'Rocking Star' and Baahubali actress Tamannaah and became reasonably popular.