Do you know Yash was once part of a drama troupe?

There's no denying the fact that Yash is one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the Kannada film industry. The mass hero is loved by one and all due to his striking screen presence and bindass nature. While almost everyone is aware of the actor's rise to stardom, not many know that he was part of an acting troupe before beginning his Sandalwood career.

During the initial days, he honed his skills while working for a drama troupe and learned the tricks of the trade.He soon bagged a TV serial and this paved the way for his Sandalwood debut. He began his film career with the 2008 release Moggina Manasu. co-starring his future wife Radhika Pandit.

Yash subsequently starred in films such as Masterpiece and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, finding a foothold in the industry. In 2018, he began a pan-India star when KGF emerged as a winner a blockbuster, impressing the target audience. The film featured him in a mass avatar and proved to be a feast for the 'aam janta'.

Yash will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the previously-mentioned KGF. The film, touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part, features the actor in a new avatar that has piqued curiosity.

It has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. 'Sanju', who is making his Kannada debut with the biggie, will be seen in a Vikings-like avatar in the magnum opus and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans.

Some time ago, it was rumoured that KGF Chapter 2 would release on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. The 'Rocking Star', however, dismissed the reports and clarified that the film has been designed for a 'big-screen experience'.

KGF Chapter 2 is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2021.