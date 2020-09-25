Do you remember these S P Balasubrahmanyam hits?

S P Balasubrahmanyam, a stalwart in the Indian film industry, has had countless hits over the course of his life. It was an illustrious career that spanned over five decades.

He has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Shri, the NTR National Award and the Indian Film Personality of the year. He also holds a record for singing the most number of songs with over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He has been a playback singer, music director, actor, film producer and has worked primarily in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films.

Do you remember these SPB hits?

Kaadhal Rojave

This song is just one of many wonderful songs on the iconic soundtrack for the Tamil film Roja from 1992. The songs were composed by A R Rahman.

Kannina Notagalu

This was sung in Amrutha Varshini, a romantic Kannada movie from 1997.

Maneyanu Belagide

This SPB-S Janaki song was in the 1979 Kannada movie Chandananda Gombe.

Ithu Oru Pon Malai

Featured in the 1980 Tamil film Nizhalgal, this song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film won two awards for its music at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Kanula Mundu Neevunte Kavita Pongi Paarada

This duet with P Susheela was in Telugu film Chelleli Kapuram from 1971.

Ootypattanam

Featured in Malayalam super-hit Kilukkam from 1991, Ootypattanam was sung with M G Sreekumar and K S Chitra.