'Doctor Strange' director Derrickson showers praise on 'RRR', calls it 'outrageous roller-coaster of a movie'

  Jul 17 2022
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 12:08 ist

American filmmaker Scott Derrickson, known for directing the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange, says he watched S S Rajamouli's blockbuster movie RRR with his family to ring in his 56th birthday.

The director, who turned a year older on July 16, said he loved watching the period action drama which he described as a "roller-coaster of a movie".

"To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller-coaster of a movie. Loved it," Derrickson, also known for The Exorcism of Emily Rose and The Black Phone, wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Production house of DVV Entertainment, the banner behind RRR, quote-tweeted the director's post and thanked him for his kind words.

"From the director of Doctor Strange... Thank you Scott :) #RRRMovie," the makers replied on Sunday.

Derrickson had also written highly about 2017's Baahubali: The Conclusion, another Rajamouli film.

RRR, which was released in theatres in March, has been garnering international acclaim since its digital premiere on ZEE5 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) and Netflix (Hindi version) in May.

Previously, the who's who of Hollywood such as Doctor Strange writer C Robert Cargill, Dune writer Jon Spaihts, and Christopher Miller, known for 21 Jump Street, also showered praise on the pan-India big-screen spectacle.

RRR follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Junior NTR. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

The film, which has collected more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

