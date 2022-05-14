Disney/Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' easily will extend its reign over the global box office in its second weekend without any truly fire-breathing competition from rival majors, according to 'Deadline Hollywood'.
The blockbuster is expected to draw $74 million to $80 million over the weekend, which may be a 57-60 per cent decline, but is not likely to affect its position on top of the pecking order.
On Thursday, the North American collections of the Sam Raimi-directed sequel stood of $230.4 million. In overseas territories, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer has garnered $321.2 million to crank up a global total of $551.6 million.
Also Read | 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' movie review: Multiversal misadventures with the sorcerer
Hitting the five-century global mark, notes 'Deadline Hollywood', was "pre-ordained" following a weekend debut that ultimately came in at $449.4 million. That was good for the second biggest worldwide start for a Hollywood movie during the pandemic era, and the fourth ever for the MCU, behind 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
The sorcerer's Top 10 offshore markets, as of Tuesday, were Korea ($32 million), the UK ($27.8 million), Mexico ($23.8 million), Brazil ($17.6 million), India ($14.3 million), Australia ($13.7 million), France ($12.9 million), Indonesia ($10.5 million), Japan ($10.3 million) and Germany ($10.2 million).
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK's advice to Suhana ahead of 'The Archies' debut
'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn
Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1
Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why
FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt
DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?
Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules
How to delete personal information from Google Search