'Doctor Strange' sequel will be gothic horror film

The Doctor Strange sequel is officially in the works with Scott Derrickson directing the film, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme.

During a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that the second standalone of the character is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and will hit theatres on May 7, 2021.

The first Doctor Strange released in 2016 and since then, the character has appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Derrickson told Variety that the sequel will mine the original comics and play up "the gothic, the horror".

The movie will also feature Elizabeth Olsen, who will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Scarlet Witch will join Doctor Strange following the events of the Disney Plus series WandaVision, which was also announced at the same Comic-Con presentation.