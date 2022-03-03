Pamela Anderson documentary to premiere on Netflix

Documentary on Pamela Anderson's life to premiere on Netflix

The documentary has been dubbed 'an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 03 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 15:45 ist
Pamela Anderson. Credit: AFP Photo/Thomas Samson

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is keen to set the record straight with a new documentary at Netflix.

The actor, whose life story, tumultuous marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the controversy surrounding the leak of their sex tape in the 1990s is the subject of the recently released Hulu series "Pam & Tommy", announced the news about her documentary on social media with a handwritten note.

The note reads: “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.”

Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram Story and captioned it: “The real story” as did her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee.

Dubbed the “definitive documentary about the pop culture icon,” the film has been in the making for several years.

Directed by Ryan White, the yet-to-be-titled documentary will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals, reported Variety.

The documentary has been dubbed as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pamela Anderson
Hollywood
Netflix
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

 