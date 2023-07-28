Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

The deal for the new series was reached before the WGA strike in the US.

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 28 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:39 ist
Hollywood star Donald Glover. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood star Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are set to develop a Star Wars series based on the iconic character of Lando Calrissian.

Donald Glover is expected to reprise the character in the show, which is backed by Lucasfilm and streaming service Disney+. He previously essayed the role in 2018 movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the deal for the new series was reached before the strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in the US.

Read | Did Robert Oppenheimer try to kill his professor by poisoning him? Here's what we know

Justin Simien, who was previously attached to develop Lando, exited the Star Wars project prior to the duo signing on.

The character of Lando Calrissian was originated by veteran actor Billy Dee Williams, who played the part in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983) as well as The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Donald Glover took over the role for the Ron Howard-directed prequel movie Solo, which also featured Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.

Though the movie performed dismally at the global box office, Donald Glover's performance earned him praise from the critics and fans of the franchise.

