Donkey bags Rs 8.5 lakh to bray in character for Iravin Nizhal

Fans went gaga over the fat pay cheques of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, who got Rs 80 cr for Master, Prabhas’ Rs 75 cr for ‘Bahubali’ series and Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Rs 35 cr each for ‘RRR’. As if this was not enough, a donkey has now been paid nearly Rs 9 lakh for a Tamil film which has become the talk of the town in the Kollywood industry.

A donkey that plays a key role in R Parthiban’s ‘Iravin Nizhal’ has been paid nearly eight and a half lakh rupees lakhs for 90 days shoot.

Animals getting paid in lakhs is one of the rare events in cinema. Many animals (especially dogs and cats) have earned some serious coins in films. This donkey joins the esteemed list of highest-paid animals in cinema.

Radhakrishnan Parthiban is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema known for bringing new dimensions to cinema. After his experimental one-man show ‘Otha Seruppu Size 7,’ he is back with a non-linear, single-shot film 'Iravin Nizhal' which will hit theatres on July 15.

Ever since the announcement, the film triggered interest among cine-goers and critics as Parthiban claimed this to be the world's first single-shot, non-linear film. A single-shot film is one that has not been edited. Recently, a screening was held for the critics and media and the film received a lot of praise.

'Iravin Nizhal', which when translated into English means 'Shadow of the Night', has been produced by Akira Productions. The music is by Oscar winner A R Rahman and the cinematography by Arthur A Wilson. The movie also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Brigida Saga, Robo Shankar, Sai Priyanka Ruth and Sneha Kumar in pivotal roles.