Don't want the feeling to sink in, need to remain on my toes: Ahan Shetty on positive response to 'Tadap'

Ahan, actor Suniel Shetty's son, says that he is overwhelmed by the positive response to his maiden Bollywood film Tadap but doesn't want its success to 'sink in' as it may make him complacent. He wants to remain humble as he feels that he has a long way to go

.

"Frankly speaking, the feeling has not sunk in and I don't want it to sink in either. It is important to remain grounded and be on my toes," he told DH.

Tadap hit the screens on December 3, receiving mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising Ahan's striking screen presence and captivating performance. The film was directed by Milan Luthria, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

"I played my character with honesty and was lucky to have Milan sir to guide me," added Ahan.

A remake of the Telugu movie RX 100, which featured Karthikeya and Payal Rajput in the lead, the flick revolved around a simpleton who falls in love with a politician's daughter only to learn that things are not what they seem. It starred Tara Sutaria as the leading lady and proved to be a memorable release for her. The supporting cast included Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra.

"The original version was very good and I fell in love with the character. I was totally comfortable with doing a remake first up," he said.

His conviction in the project was validated when 'Anna' gave the thumbs up to the film.

"Dad really liked it. He was proud of whatever we had achieved as a team added Ahan.

While Ahan is yet to announce his new movie, he's clear that he wants to experiment with his reel image by taking up challenging roles.

"I definitely don't want to do only one type of role. The idea is to explore my abilities as a performer with my new projects," added Ahan.

Tadap, meanwhile, is set to premiere on Hotstar on Friday.