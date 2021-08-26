'Downton Abbey 2' gets official title, release date

'Downton Abbey 2' gets official title, release date

The film will hit the screens next year

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 26 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 18:38 ist
The official poster of the film. Credit: IMDb

 Downton Abbey 2, the sequel to the first film from 2019, which was based on the hit British series of the same name, has been given an official title.

Carnival Films and Focus Features have announced that the follow-up part will be called Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The two studios also revealed that the much-awaited sequel will open on March 18, 2022.

Julian Fellowes, the creator of beloved series, has penned the screenplay for the movie, which brings back the beloved Crawley family and the staff of Downton.

The original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith, are back for the sequel.

Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are the new additions.

 Simon Curtis has directed the film, which is produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes.

Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on the same date.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

downton abbey
Hollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

 