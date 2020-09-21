'Drishyam 2' begins shooting, Mohanlal shares photos from pooja

Veteran actor Mohanlal is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the Malayalam film industry. He took to Twitter to confirm that his eagerly-awaited Drishyam 2 began shooting on Monday.

He shared a few photos from the 'pooja' much to the delight of fans. The team is seen wearing masks and following social distancing protocols to ensure a safe work environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics.#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/GF5B5k4SpH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 21, 2020

Drishyam 2, directed by prominent filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam and features 'Lalettan' in a desi avatar. Mohanlal had earlier revealed that it will be a gripping and answer the questions left unanswered in the first part.

The Loham star is a powerhouse performer who enjoys an enviable fan following due to his impressive body of work, striking screen presence and humble nature. The 'Complete Actor' has starred in some of Mollywood's biggest hits, right from Manichitrathazhu to Lucifer, and proved that he is versatility personified.

Also read: Mohanlal says ‘Drishyam 2’ has a gripping screenplay

Drishyam, which featured 'complete actor' Mohanlal in the role of a protective father, revolved around the story of a young girl who kills her 'tormentor' in an act of self-defense.

The film had a strong cast that included Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Asha Sarath.

Drishyam was remade in multiple languages and this added to its legacy. It remains to be seen whether Drishyam 2 too makes a solid impact at the box office.

Mohanlal will soon also be seen in the period-drama Marakkar that is touted to be a gamechanger for Mollywood. It has a stellar cast that includes Manju Warrier, 'Action King' Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The biggie, helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, was expected to hit screens in March, but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Lalettan' is also likely to be a part of Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas' film with Jr NTR. One might get clarity on the release dates of these films once theatres reopen