'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised for liver ailments

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam and Madaari, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Hyderabad for the treatment of liver ailments, sources said on Wednesday.

Kamat was admitted on July 31 and is currently under the supervision of senior doctors, they said.

Hospital authorities are tight-lipped about his health condition but a source close to the director said, "Kamat has been suffering from liver cirrhosis for some time".

"He is in the ICU at a hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is critical," the insider added.

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 205. His Bollywood debut was 2008's Mumbai Meri Jaan, starring Irrfan and R Madhavan.

Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name