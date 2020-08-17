Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat's health critical, confirms Milap Zaveri

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat's health critical

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Mumbai Meri Jaan", "Drishyam" and "Madaari", is critical, according to hospital sources.

Kamat, who is suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

"He is not dead, he is on ventilator. But his condition is very critical," his industry friend and director Milap Zaveri told PTI.

Earlier, Kamat's close friend, Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar had said that the director had passed away.

Thereafter, many of his associates, including actor R Madhavan, who worked with him in "Mumbai Meri Jaan" (2008), had started posting their condolences.

In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The hospital had described his condition as "critical but stable".

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan", also starring Irrfan.

Kamat also played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. 

