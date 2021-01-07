Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari gets judicial custody

Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari gets judicial custody

Kumari was arrested by the NCB from a hotel in Mira-Bhayander area of neighbouring Thane district

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 07 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 16:33 ist
Actress Shweta Kumari arrives at NCB office in connection with Mumbai drug-related case. Credit: PTI Photo

South Indian actor Shwetha Kumari, arrested in connection with a drug seizure case, was remanded in judicial custody by a court here on Thursday.

Kumari was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in the Mira-Bhayander area of neighbouring Thane district on Monday following the seizure of 400 grams of mephedrone (MD).

As her NCB custody ended on Thursday, she was produced before a magistrate court here, which remanded her in 14-day judicial custody because the probe agency did not press for her further remand.

As part of its crackdown against drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa, the probe agency had seized 400grams of MD on January 2. The investigation into the seizure led to the search of the hotel in Mira Bhayandar, following which Kumar was arrested.

The NCB has been probing a drug-related angle into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and suspected drug peddlers were arrested in the case.

The siblings are currently out on bail.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NCB
Drugs
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 