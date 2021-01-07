Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari gets judicial custody

South Indian actor Shwetha Kumari, arrested in connection with a drug seizure case, was remanded in judicial custody by a court here on Thursday.

Kumari was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in the Mira-Bhayander area of neighbouring Thane district on Monday following the seizure of 400 grams of mephedrone (MD).

As her NCB custody ended on Thursday, she was produced before a magistrate court here, which remanded her in 14-day judicial custody because the probe agency did not press for her further remand.

As part of its crackdown against drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa, the probe agency had seized 400grams of MD on January 2. The investigation into the seizure led to the search of the hotel in Mira Bhayandar, following which Kumar was arrested.

The NCB has been probing a drug-related angle into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and suspected drug peddlers were arrested in the case.

The siblings are currently out on bail.