Dulquer, Aditi Rao Hydari finish 'Hey Sinamika' filming

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal finish filming for 'Hey Sinamika'

The makers are yet to lock a release date for the film

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 28 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 13:54 ist
Actor Dulquer Salmaan. Credit: Facebook/DulquerSalmaan

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal have concluded the shoot of their upcoming Tamil film "Hey Sinamika".

The project marks Jio Studios' foray into Tamil movie industry and choreographer Brindha Gopal's feature directorial debut

"And it’s a wrap! Happy to announce the shoot completion of our first Tamil film #HeySinamaka starring @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal.

"Directed by ace choreographer-turned-director @brindagopal, the romcom completed shoot on Dec 26. @globalonestudio @JioCinema," a post shared on Jio Studios' official Twitter handle read.

The film revolves around a couple,

The film follows a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan
movies

What's Brewing

Box Office Report: 'SBSB' makes an impact

Box Office Report: 'SBSB' makes an impact

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Politics in 2020

The Lead: Politics in 2020

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

 